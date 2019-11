BRIEF-ObsEva Q3 Net Loss Of $27.6 Mln

Nov 7 (Reuters) - OBSEVA SA:

* THIRD QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES WERE $21.9 MILLION AND GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES WERE $4.9 MILLION

* NET LOSS FOR Q3 OF 2019 INCLUDED NON-CASH EXPENSES OF $3.0 MILLION FOR STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION

* Q3 NET LOSS $27.6 MILLION, VERSUS Q3 NET LOSS OF $18.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2019, CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $91.0 MILLION, COMPARED WITH $138.6 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)