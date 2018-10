BRIEF-Obseva SA Presents Clinical Data From Phase III Implant 2 Trial Of Nolasiban In IVF At ASRM

Oct 9 (Reuters) -

* PRESENTS CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE III IMPLANT 2 TRIAL OF NOLASIBAN IN IVF AT AMERICAN SOCIETY OF REPRODUCTIVE MEDICINE (ASRM) ANNUAL MEETING

* NOLASIBAN TREATMENT SHOWN TO SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASE LIVE BIRTH RATE IN RANDOMIZED CLINICAL TRIAL OF PATIENTS UNDERGOING IN VITRO FERTILIZATION

* SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF MISCARRIAGE RATE FROM WEEKS 2 TO 24 OF GESTATION SHOWED A FAVOURABLE IMPACT FROM NOLASIBAN TREATMENT

* OBSEVA-TOLERABILITY AND SAFETY PROFILE OF NOLASIBAN COMPARABLE TO PLACEBO, NO INCREASE IN SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS, IN ECTOPIC PREGNANCY, NOR IN CONGENITAL BIRTH DEFECTS