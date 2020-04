April 14 (Reuters) - OBSEVA SA:

* TO INCREASE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL BY CREATING ADDITIONAL TREASURY SHARES

* INCREASE OF ITS SHARE CAPITAL FROM 48,567,605 TO 51,876,001 THROUGH ISSUE OF 3,308,396 NEW REGISTERED SHARES

* ISSUE PRICE OF 1/13 OF A SWISS FRANC EACH