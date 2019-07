BRIEF-Obseva To Increase Issued Share Capital

July 18 (Reuters) - OBSEVA SA:

* OBSEVA TO INCREASE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL BY CREATING ADDITIONAL TREASURY SHARES

* NEW SHARES, TO BE ISSUED OUT OF COMPANY’S AUTHORIZED CAPITAL, WILL BE FULLY SUBSCRIBED FOR BY OBSEVA USA INC

* NEW SHARES TO BE LISTED ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE ON OR AROUND JULY 23, 2019

* TRANSACTION HAS BEEN DECIDED TO PROVIDE GROUP WITH ADDITIONAL TREASURY SHARES THAT CAN BE USED IN FUTURE TO RAISE FUNDS IN AN EFFICIENT MANNER

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED AN INCREASE OF ITS SHARE CAPITAL FROM 45,491,616 TO 48,555,664

* TO ISSUE 3,064,048 NEW REGISTERED SHARES AT AN ISSUE PRICE OF 1/13 OF A SWISS FRANC EACH