BRIEF-Obsidian Energy And Frontfour Announce Settlement Agreement

April 6 (Reuters) - Obsidian Energy Ltd:

* OBSIDIAN ENERGY AND FRONTFOUR ANNOUNCE SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT

* SAYS CO, FRONTFOUR CAPITAL ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT, PURSUANT TO WHICH FRONTFOUR WILL NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS FOR ELECTION TO BOARD

* 2 OF FRONTFOUR’S ANNOUNCED DIRECTOR NOMINEES, MICHAEL FAUST & STEPHEN LOUKAS WILL BE INCLUDED IN SLATE OF 10 DIRECTOR NOMINEES

* IN CONJUNCTION WITH NOMINATION OF FAUST & LOUKAS, A CUSTOMARY STANDSTILL & SUPPORT AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO WITH FRONTFOUR

* GEORGE BROOKMAN TO RETIRE FROM BOARD