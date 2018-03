March 21 (Reuters) - Obsidian Energy Ltd:

* OBSIDIAN ENERGY - ‍COMMENTS ON FRONTFOUR CAPITAL GROUP INTENTION TO NOMINATE FOUR CANDIDATES TO STAND FOR ELECTION AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING​

* ‍SHAREHOLDERS DO NOT NEED TO TAKE ANY ACTION AT THIS TIME REGARDING VOTING AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING​