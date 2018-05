BRIEF-Obsidian Energy Reports Qtrly Loss Per Share Of $0.13

May 11 (Reuters) - Obsidian Energy Ltd:

* OBSIDIAN ENERGY ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS

* Q1 PRODUCTION AVERAGED 29,443 BOE PER DAY, A DECREASE OF SIX PERCENT RELATIVE TO Q4 2017

* Q1 PRODUCTION AND OPERATING COST RESULTS WERE HAMPERED BY COLD WEATHER DOWNTIME, THIRD PARTY MAINTENANCE AND OPERATIONAL DELAYS

* DO NOT EXPECT TO ADD INCREMENTAL 2019 HEDGES AT THIS TIME

* CONTINUE TO EXPECT FULL YEAR PRODUCTION AND OPERATING COSTS WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGES

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.13

* QTRLY FFO PER SHARE $0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: