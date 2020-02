Feb 12 (Reuters) - ObsteCare AB:

* HEALTH ECONOMICS STUDY FROM LINKÖPING UNIVERSITY SHOWS THAT NUMBER OF ACUTE CESAREAN SECTIONS IS REDUCED BY 30% BY THE AFL METHOD

* METHOD WOULD CONTRIBUTE ANNUAL PROFIT OF SEK 76 MILLION TO CHILDBIRTH WARDS AND REDUCE USE OF PAIN-STIMULATING DRIP