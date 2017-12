Dec 20 (Reuters) - Obuv Rossii:

* SAYS ITS MAIN SHAREHOLDER ANTON TITOV PLANS TO INCREASE HIS STAKE IN COMPANY

* SAYS ANTON TITOV PLANS TO BUY COMPANY‘S SHARES FROM THE MARKET

* SAYS THE AMOUNT AND SIZE OF THE PLANNED PURCHASE WILL DEPEND ON MARKET CONDITIONS Source texts - bit.ly/2BjzQ6Z , bit.ly/2DbRkQ0

