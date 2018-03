March 16 (Reuters) - Obuv Rossii:

* Q4 NET PROFIT ROSE BY 13.2% TO RUB 0.640 BILLION

* Q4 EBITDA DECREASED BY 3.9% AND ACCOUNTED FOR RUB 0.949 BILLION

* FY 2017 NET PROFIT ROSE BY 10.8% TO RUB 1.310 BILLION

* FY 2017 EBITDA GREW BY 7.8% AND ACCOUNTED FOR RUB 2.737 BILLION

* PLANS TO OPEN 100 STORES IN 2018, INCLUDING 60 IN H1 Source text - bit.ly/2tRru35

