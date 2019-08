BRIEF-OC Oerlikon adjusts guidance amid global economic slowdown

Aug 6 (Reuters) - OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon :

* OC OERLIKON SAYS H1 NET LOSS 99 MILLION SFR AFTER DECONSOLIDATION OF DRIVE SYSTEMS BUSINESS

* OC OERLIKON SAYS Q2 SALES 700 MILLION SFR, UP 5.3%, ORDERS DOWN 0.7%

* OC OERLIKON SAYS ADJUSTING GUIDANCE FOR 2019, NOW EXPECTS AROUND SAME LEVEL OF PERFORMANCE AS FOR FULL-YEAR 2018

* OC OERLIKON SAYS ECONOMIC GROWTH AROUND THE WORLD IS STALLING, RESULTING IN LOWER INVESTMENTS IN EQUIPMENT AND INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION; DEVELOPMENTS HAVE IMPACTED MOST OF OUR END MARKETS