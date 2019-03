BRIEF-OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon FY Net Income Up 62.3 Pct To CHF 245 Million

March 5 (Reuters) - OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon :

* 26.2 % INCREASE IN GROUP SALES

* FY GROUP NET INCOME INCREASED BY 62.3 % TO CHF 245 MILLION IN LINE WITH STRONG REPORTED QUARTERLY OPERATING PERFORMANCE

* OUTLOOK 2019: GROUP ORDER INTAKE AND SALES TO EXCEED CHF 2.7 BILLION AND EBITDA MARGIN TO EXCEED 16 %

* PROPOSING A DIVIDEND PAYOUT OF CHF 1.00 PER SHARE

* DIVIDEND PAYOUT INCLUDING AN EXTRAORDINARY PER-SHARE DIVIDEND OF CHF 0.65

* FY ORDER INTAKE INCREASED YEAR-ON-YEAR BY 23.5 % TO CHF 2 731 MILLION

* FY SALES WERE 26.2 % HIGHER YEAR-ON-YEAR AT CHF 2 609 MILLION

* EXPECTS ITS SURFACE SOLUTIONS BUSINESS TO CONTINUE ACHIEVING 4 - 6 % GROWTH AND ITS MANMADE FIBERS BUSINESS TO MAINTAIN ITS TOP LINE AT A HIGH-LEVEL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)