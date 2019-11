Nov 5 (Reuters) - OC OERLIKON CORPORATION AG PFAEFFIKON :

* GROUP Q3 SALES DECREASED BY 7.9% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AT 633 MILLION CHF

* GROUP Q3 EBIT AT 36 MILLION CHF

* GROUP Q3 ORDER INTAKE DECREASED BY 4.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* GUIDANCE FOR 2019 UNCHANGED

* GROUP Q3 EBITDA AT 84 MILLION CHF