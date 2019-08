BRIEF-OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon Q2 EBIT Down 2.8% At CHF 70 Million

Aug 6 (Reuters) - OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon :

* GUIDANCE ADJUSTED DUE TO LACK OF VISIBILITY OF MARKET RECOVERY.

* GROUP FIRST-HALF 2019 RESULT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS: CHF 80 MILLION

* GROUP FIRST-HALF 2019 NET RESULT: CHF -99 MILLION, INCLUDING NEGATIVE CHF 284 MILLION NON-CASH CUMULATIVE TRANSLATION DIFFERENCES FROM DRIVE SYSTEMS SEGMENT DIVESTMENT

* Q2 ORDER INTAKE SLIGHTLY DECREASED YEAR-ON-YEAR BY 0.7% TO CHF 672 MILLION

* Q2 INCREASING SALES BY 5.3% TO CHF 700 MILLION

* EBITDA FOR Q2 INCREASED TO CHF 121 MILLION, CORRESPONDING TO A MARGIN OF 17.3%

* EBIT FOR Q2 2019 WAS AT CHF 70 MILLION, OR 10.1% OF SALES

* 2019 ORDERS, SALES AND EBITDA MARGIN ARE PROJECTED TO BE SUSTAINED AT AROUND SAME LEVEL AS IN 2018

* 2019 ORDER INTAKE IS ANTICIPATED TO REACH UP TO CHF 2.7 BILLION, SALES ARE TO EXCEED CHF 2.6 BILLION AND EBITDA MARGIN IS TO BE AROUND 15.5%