Oct 30 (Reuters) - OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon:

* Q3 GROUP ORDERS UP BY 22.2 % TO CHF 655 MILLION (Q3 2017: CHF 536 MILLION)

* Q3 SALES WERE UP BY 28.9 % TO CHF 687 MILLION (Q3 2017: CHF 533 MILLION)

* Q3 GROUP’S EBITDA CAME IN HIGHER YOY AT CHF 103 MILLION (Q3 2017: CHF 89 MILLION

* EBIT FOR Q3 2018 STOOD AT CHF 62 MILLION

* 2018 OUTLOOK CONFIRMED