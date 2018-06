* PLANS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING (IPO) OF DRIVE SYSTEMS SEGMENT ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE

* OFFERING EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN Q3 2018, SUBJECT TO CAPITAL MARKET ENVIRONMENT

* OERLIKON GROUP CONTINUES TO FOCUS ON SURFACE SOLUTIONS AND MANMADE FIBERS BUSINESSES

* OFFERING EXPECTED TO COMPRISE 87 % OF SHARES IN GRAZIANOFAIRFIELD Source text: bit.ly/2JK78wg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)