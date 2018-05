May 2 (Reuters) - OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon :

* GUIDANCE CONFIRMED

* EBIT FOR Q1 2018 STOOD AT CHF 72 MILLION, OR 8.9 % OF SALES

* Q1 EBITDA INCREASED TO CHF 123 MILLION, YIELDING A HIGH EBITDA MARGIN OF 15.1 %

* OVER 35 % INCREASE IN GROUP ORDER INTAKE AND SALES

* Q1 SALES 813 MILLION CHF, UP 35.7 %