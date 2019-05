BRIEF-OC Oerlikon Q1 Group Orders Fall 10.2 Pct, Sales Rise 3.3 Pct

May 7 (Reuters) - OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon :

* SAYS Q1 GROUP SALES INCREASED BY 3.3 PERCENT TO 624 MILLION SFR

* SAYS Q1 ORDERS FELL 10.2 PERCENT TO 680 MILLION SFR

* SAYS Q1 EBTIDA MARGIN FALLS TO 15.0 PERCENT FROM 15.7 PERCENT, EBIT MARGIN FALLS TO 7.1 PERCENT FROM 9.2 PERCENT

* SAYS ORDER INTAKE, WHILE DOWN, MARKS THE SECOND HIGHEST AMOUNT IN FOUR YEARS

* SAYS AFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR THE FULL YEAR 2019, EXPECTS ORDER INTAKE AND SALES TO EACH EXCEED CHF 2.7 BILLION AND THE EBITDA MARGIN, AFTER OFFSETTING OPERATING EXPENSES FROM INVESTMENTS, TO EXCEED 16 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)