BRIEF-OC Oerlikon raises FY 2017 outlook‍​

Oct 31 (Reuters) - OC OERLIKON CORPORATION AG PFAEFFIKON:

* Q3 GROUP ORDERS UP YOY BY 29.2 % TO CHF 739 MILLION (Q3 2016: CHF 572 MILLION)‍​

* Q3 SALES WERE UP BY 31.5 % TO CHF 722 MILLION (Q3 2016: CHF 549 MILLION)‍​

* Q3 GROUP’S EBITDA AT CHF 112 MILLION (Q3 2016: CHF 81 MILLION)‍​

* Q3 EBIT AT CHF 63 MILLION, (Q3 2016: CHF 37 MILLION)‍​

* RAISING ITS GUIDANCE FOR THE FULL YEAR OF 2017‍​

* OUTLOOK 2017: ORDER INTAKE TO EXCEED CHF 2.8 BILLION, SALES AROUND CHF 2.75 BLN‍​

* OUTLOOK 2017: GROUP’S EBITDA MARGIN ANTICIPATED AT AROUND SAME LEVEL AS IN 2016 Source text - bit.ly/2A3nlrN Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)