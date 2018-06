* SAYS AIMS TO INVEST PROCEEDS FROM IPO IN ITS EXISTING BUSINESS, TAKEOVERS

* SAYS CURRENTLY SEES NO NEGATIVE IMPACTS OF TRADE CONFLICT FOR DRIVES BUSINESS, DOES NOT KNOW WHAT THE SITUATION WILL BE IN A HALF YEAR

* SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT INVESTOR SENTIMENT FOR DRIVES BUSINESS TO BE IMPACTED BY LARGE OERLIKON SHAREHOLDER VEKSELBERG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)