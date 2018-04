April 9 (Reuters) - OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon :

* OERLIKON IS NOT SUBJECT TO US SANCTIONS AS A RESULT OF THE SANCTIONS THE US IMPOSED AGAINST VIKTOR F. VEKSELBERG AND RENOVA GROUP

* SAYS US PERSONS AND ENTITIES, AS WELL AS ANY OTHER PERSONS AND ENTITIES, ARE THEREFORE NOT RESTRICTED IN THEIR DEALINGS WITH OERLIKON OR IN INVESTING IN OERLIKON