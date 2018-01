Jan 19 (Reuters) - OC OERLIKON CORPORATION AG PFAEFFIKON :

* SECURES TWO MAJOR CONTRACTS WORTH A TOTAL OF OVER HALF A BILLION SWISS FRANCS FOR MANMADE FIBERS SOLUTIONS

* TWO CONTRACTS HAVE A TOTAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 540 MILLION (EURO 460 MILLION)

* ORDERS INCLUDE OERLIKON BARMAG‘S LEADING YARN SPINNING TECHNOLOGY FOR POLYESTER PRODUCTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)