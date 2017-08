July 18 (Reuters) - O&C Resources Bhd:

* Received a letter of award from Damansara Realty to develop its project known as perumahan penjawat awam 1malaysia

* Contract sum of project is estimated at 324 million rgt

* Project will not expect to contribute any earnings and net assets of the OCR Group for the financial year ending 31 July 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2u5fMzM) Further company coverage: