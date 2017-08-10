BRIEF-O&C Resources' unit enters JVA with Yayasan Pahang

Aug 10 (Reuters) - O&C Resources Bhd

* Unit entered into JVA with Yayasan Pahang in relation to development of piece of leasehold land into mixed development

* Landowner will get a total sum of 7 million rgt and 50 pct of profits under development or a guarantee of 5 million, whichever the higher

* JVA not expected to have material impact on earnings of ocr group for FY ending 31 July; jva expected to enhance EPS of group in future