BRIEF-Ocado CFO: Kruger deal is 'transformational'

May 17 (Reuters) - Ocado:

* CFO SAYS STILL IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH KROGER AND FINAL DETAILED DEAL STLL TO BE SIGNED

* CFO SAYS ‘PRETTY OPTIMISTIC’ CAN FUND KROGER PARTNERSHIP WITHOUT GOING TO INVESTORS

* CFO SAYS KROGER PARTNERSHIP ‘MULTI-YEAR PLAN WITH A LOT TO DO’

* CFO SAYS KROGER PARTNERSHIP IS A “QUANTUM DIFFERENCE” THAN PREVIOUS DEALS

* CFO SAYS KROGER WILL ALSO HAVE ACCESS TO ITS SOFTWARE, IF IT CHOOSES, FOR STORE PICKING

* CFO SAYS POST-KROGER DEAL, SEVEN MAJOR GROCERS WILL BE ON PLATFORM, CREATING URGENCY FOR ANY OTHERS WHO WANT TO JOIN

* CFO SAYS CONFIDENT IT CAN RAMP UP TO MEET KROGER’S AMBITIONS

* CFO SAYS KRUGER TAKING A STAKE IS EVIDENCE OF THE STRENGTH OF ITS TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)