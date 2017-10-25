FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-OCBC group posts quarterly net profit of S$1.06 bln
October 25, 2017 / 11:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-OCBC group posts quarterly net profit of S$1.06 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd

* ‍OCBC group reported Q3 2017 net profit of S$1.06 billion​

* Net interest income grew 12% to S$1.38 billion in 3Q17 from S$1.23 billion a year ago​

* ‍Q3 earnings grew 12% year-on-year driven by broad-based growth across all key markets and businesses​

* Q3 ‍non-interest income was 1% higher at S$978 million​

* Group’s non-performing loans (“NPL”) ratio was 1.3% as at 30 SEPTEMBER 2017​

* Quarter end Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Adequacy Ratio of 13.1%, and tier 1 and total CAR of 14.0% and 16.2% respectively​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

