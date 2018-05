BRIEF-OCC Cleared Contract Volume Up 27 Percent In April

May 1 (Reuters) -

* OCC CLEARED CONTRACT VOLUME UP 27 PERCENT IN APRIL

* ETF OPTIONS VOLUME UP 27 PERCENT IN APRIL AND AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME UP 33 PERCENT YEAR-TO-DATE

* EQUITY OPTIONS VOLUME UP 32 PERCENT IN APRIL AND AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME UP 30 PERCENT YEAR-TO-DATE

* SECURITIES LENDING ACTIVITY UP 25 PERCENT IN APRIL AND 26 PERCENT YEAR-TO-DATE

* OVERALL EXCHANGE-LISTED OPTIONS VOLUME REACHED 398.5 MILLION CONTRACTS IN APRIL, UP 29 PERCENT FROM APRIL 2017

* FUTURES CLEARED BY OCC REACHED 7.4 MILLION CONTRACTS IN APRIL, DOWN 32 PERCENT FROM APRIL 2017