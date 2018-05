May 9 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp:

* SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE AND $67 BRENT PRICE FOR REST OF YEAR

* CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET

* SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’

* CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)