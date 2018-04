BRIEF-Ocean Announces Formation Of Consortium With Ctrip Regarding Ehi Taking Private Bid

April 9 (Reuters) - Ctrip.Com International Ltd:

* OCEAN ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF CONSORTIUM WITH CTRIP REGARDING EHI TAKING PRIVATE BID

* OCEAN LINK- FORMED CONSORTIUM WITH CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL IN CONNECTION WITH PROPOSAL OF “GOING PRIVATE” DEAL WITH RESPECT TO EHI CAR SERVICES LIMITED

* OCEAN LINK SAYS PROPOSED TO ACQUIRE ALL OF OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES OF EHI FOR US$14.50 IN CASH PER ADS

* OCEAN LINK SAYS ON APRIL 4, OCEAN LINK, ENTERED INTO PURCHASE & VOTING DEAL WITH CDH VENTURE PARTNERS II, FOR PURCHASE OF CDH CAR RENTAL SERVICE LTD