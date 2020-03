March 19 (Reuters) - Ocean Bio-Chem Inc:

* OCEAN BIO-CHEM, INC. ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR PERFORMACIDE®, WHICH IS ON THE EPA’S LIST N: DISINFECTANTS FOR USE AGAINST SARS-COV-2

* OCEAN BIO-CHEM - KINPAK IN MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA HAS INCREASED ITS NUMBER OF SHIFTS

* OCEAN BIO-CHEM INC - KINPAK HIRING ADDITIONAL PERSONNEL TO MEET OVERWHELMING DEMAND FOR PERFORMACIDE