Jan 17 (Reuters) - Ocean Bio-Chem Inc:

* OCEAN BIO-CHEM, INC. REPORTS RECORD 2017 & FOURTH QUARTER 2017 NET SALES AND PROSPECTS FOR 2018

* Q4 SALES $9.0 MILLION VERSUS $8.5 MILLION

* “WE ANTICIPATE INCREASED REVENUES IN 2018” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: