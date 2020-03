March 24 (Reuters) - Ocean Line Port Development Ltd :

* FY REVENUE RMB146.2 MILLION VERSUS RMB94.3 MILLION

* FY PROFIT FOR YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 41.4 MILLION VERSUS RMB 17.8 MILLION

* GROUP’S PORT SHIPMENT VOLUME IS STILL LIKELY TO FURTHER INCREASE IN 2020

* IN 2020, GROUP’S THROUGHPUT VOLUME EXPECTED TO RISE TO A HIGHER LEVEL VERSUS 2019

* IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC IS TEMPORARY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: