BRIEF-Ocean Link Provides Update On Proposal To Acquire eHi Car Services

April 30 (Reuters) - eHi Car Services Ltd:

* OCEAN LINK PARTNERS LIMITED - PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON PROGRESS OF ITS NON-BINDING PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ALL OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES OF EHI CAR SERVICES

* OCEAN LINK - ENCOURAGES EHI SHAREHOLDERS, INCLUDING MANAGEMENT SHAREHOLDERS, TO JOIN OCEAN LINK CONSORTIUM OR TO SUPPORT ITS HIGHER PRICE OFFER

* OCEAN LINK PARTNERS SAYS OCEAN LINK CONSORTIUM PRESENTED A PETITION & INJUNCTION TO CAYMAN ISLANDS GRAND COURT

* OCEAN LINK PARTNERS - MAIN PURPOSES OF COURT FILING IS TO DECLARE VOID RESOLUTIONS PASSED BY BOARD OF EHI IN RELATION TO BID BY MANAGEMENT CONSORTIUM

* OCEAN LINK PARTNERS SAYS PURPOSE OF COURT FILING ALSO INCLUDES TO DIRECT SPECIAL COMMITTEE TO CONSIDER OFFER FOR EHI BY OCEAN LINK CONSORTIUM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: