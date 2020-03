BRIEF-Ocean Outdoor Says 2020 Trading In Line With Expectations Until Mid-March

March 24 (Reuters) - Ocean Outdoor Ltd:

* OCEAN OUTDOOR LTD - SINCE START OF CALENDAR YEAR, GROUP WAS TRADING IN LINE WITH BOARD EXPECTATIONS UP UNTIL MID-MARCH

* OCEAN OUTDOOR LTD - IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO FORECAST TO WHAT EXTENT CORONAVIRUS WILL IMPACT THIS YEAR’S PERFORMANCE.

* OCEAN OUTDOOR - WHILST GROUP HAD NOT PROVIDED ANY FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2020, PREVIOUSLY PUBLISHED MARKET EXPECTATIONS ARE NO LONGER APPLICABLE.

* OCEAN OUTDOOR LTD - IT IS TOO UNCERTAIN TO COMMENT ON PRECISE OUTLOOK FOR 2020.