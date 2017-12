Dec 12 (Reuters) - Ocean Power Technologies Inc:

* OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES INC - QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.20

* OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES INC - QTRLY REVENUES $94,000 VERSUS $170,000