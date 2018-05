May 3 (Reuters) - Ocean Power Technologies Inc:

* OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES - U.S. SEC ADVISED CO THAT STAFF CONCLUDED INVESTIGATION & DOES NOT INTEND TO RECOMMEND ENFORCEMENT AGAINST CO

* OCEAN POWER - SEC INVESTIGATION WAS RELATED TO PROJECT THAT WAS TERMINATED IN JULY 2014 AND PUBLIC OFFERING CONDUCTED IN APRIL 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: