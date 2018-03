March 19 (Reuters) - Ocean Power Technologies Inc:

* OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH ENI S.P.A. TO PROVIDE PB3 POWERBUOY™ FOR SUBSEA OIL AND GAS OPERATIONS

* OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES INC - DEAL PROVIDES FOR MINIMUM 24-MONTH CONTRACT THAT INCLUDES 18-MONTH PB3 POWERBUOY LEASE & ASSOCIATED PROJECT MANAGEMENT​

* OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES INC - ‍PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE IN MARCH 2018​