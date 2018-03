March 21 (Reuters) - Ocean Rig Udw Inc:

* OCEAN RIG UDW INC. ANNOUNCES $100 MILLION PREPAYMENT OF $450 MILLION SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY

* OCEAN RIG UDW - ‍FOLLOWING PREPAYMENT, TOTAL OUTSTANDING BORROWINGS UNDER TERM LOAN REDUCED TO $350 MILLION​