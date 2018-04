BRIEF-Ocean Rig UDW Announces Agreement To Postpone Delivery Of Newbuilding Drillship Ocean Rig Santorini

April 23 (Reuters) - Ocean RIG UDW Inc:

* OCEAN RIG UDW INC. ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO POSTPONE DELIVERY OF NEWBUILDING DRILLSHIP OCEAN RIG SANTORINI

* OCEAN RIG UDW INC - REMAINING YARD INSTALLMENTS ARE EXPECTED TO TOTAL $372 MILLION

* OCEAN RIG UDW - UNDER AGREEMENT REACHED WITH SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES EXPECTED DELIVERY DATE WILL BE SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 BUT MAY BE BROUGHT FORWARD AT OPTION OF CO

* OCEAN RIG UDW - UNIT REACHED AGREEMENT WITH SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO POSTPONE DELIVERY OF NEWBUILDING DRILLSHIP TO SEPT 2019