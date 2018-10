Oct 9 (Reuters) - Ocean RIG UDW Inc:

* OCEAN RIG UDW INC. ANNOUNCES DATE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO APPROVE MERGER WITH TRANSOCEAN LTD.

* OCEAN RIG UDW INC - SPECIAL MEETING SCHEDULED TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 29, 2018, AT 9:00 A.M. LOCAL TIME