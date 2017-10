Sept 19 (Reuters) - Ocean RIG UDW Inc

* Ocean RIG UDW Inc announces reverse stock split

* Ocean RIG UDW Inc - Reverse stock split will take effect on September 21, 2017

* Ocean RIG UDW Inc - Co's ‍board of directors has determined to effect a 1-for-9,200 reverse stock split of company's common shares​