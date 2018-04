April 16 (Reuters) - Ocean RIG UDW Inc:

* OCEAN RIG UDW INC. ANNOUNCES AUTHORIZATION OF AN UP TO $150 MILLION STOCK REPURCHASE PLAN

* OCEAN RIG UDW INC - COMPANY EXPECTS TO FINANCE STOCK PURCHASES WITH EXISTING CASH BALANCES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)