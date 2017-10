Sept 20 (Reuters) - Ocean Rig UDW Inc

* Ocean Rig UDW Inc announces that U.S. Bankruptcy Court has issued an order giving full force and effect in the United States to Cayman Islands schemes of arrangement

* Ocean Rig UDW - ‍U.S. Bankruptcy Court has issued an order giving full force and effect to UDW, DFH, DOV and DRH Cayman Islands schemes of arrangement​