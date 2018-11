Nov 29 (Reuters) - Ocean Rig Udw Inc:

* SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH TRANSOCEAN LTD.

* HOLDERS OF 86.76% OF OUTSTANDING SHARES OF OCEAN RIG VOTED, OF WHICH 99.99% APPROVED MERGER.

* TRANSOCEAN AS COMBINED ENTITY WILL REMAIN LISTED ON NYSE UNDER SYMBOL "RIG."