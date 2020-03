BRIEF-Ocean Wilsons Reports FY Pretax Profit $82.5 Mln Vs $60.2 Mln

March 13 (Reuters) - Ocean Wilsons Holdings Ltd:

* FY PRETAX PROFIT 82.5 MILLION USD VERSUS 60.2 MILLION USD YEAR AGO

* PROFIT AFTER TAX FOR YEAR OF US$61.0 MILLION WAS US$27.2 MILLION HIGHER THAN PRIOR YEAR

* GROUP REVENUE FOR YEAR WAS 11.8% LOWER AT US$406.1 MILLION

* OCEAN WILSONS HOLDINGS - FY PROPOSED DIVIDEND UNCHANGED AT US 70 CENTS PER SHARE (2018: US 70 CENTS PER SHARE)

* OCEAN WILSONS- DUE TO IMPACT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK, SEEING SOME REDUCTION IN FORECAST CONTAINER VOLUMES TO BE RECEIVED FROM CHINA IN MARCH AND APRIL

* OCEAN WILSONS - DUE TO COVID-19, SEEING SOME CUT IN FORECAST CONTAINER VOLUMES TO BE RECEIVED FROM CHINA AT CONTAINER TERMINALS IN MARCH, APRIL

* OCEAN WILSONS- DEMAND FROM BRAZILIAN OFFSHORE OIL AND GAS MARKET REMAINS SUBDUED WITH 2020 EXPECTED TO BE ANOTHER DIFFICULT YEAR FOR INDUSTRY

* GROUP REVENUE FOR YEAR WAS 11.8% LOWER AT US$406.1 MILLION

* PROFIT AFTER TAX FOR YEAR OF US$61.0 MILLION WAS US$27.2 MILLION HIGHER THAN PRIOR YEAR

* OCEAN WILSONS HOLDINGS - FY PROPOSED DIVIDEND UNCHANGED AT US 70 CENTS PER SHARE (2018: US 70 CENTS PER SHARE)

* OCEAN WILSONS- DUE TO IMPACT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK, SEEING SOME REDUCTION IN FORECAST CONTAINER VOLUMES TO BE RECEIVED FROM CHINA IN MARCH AND APRIL

* OCEAN WILSONS - DUE TO COVID-19, SEEING SOME CUT IN FORECAST CONTAINER VOLUMES TO BE RECEIVED FROM CHINA AT CONTAINER TERMINALS IN MARCH, APRIL

* OCEAN WILSONS- DEMAND FROM BRAZILIAN OFFSHORE OIL AND GAS MARKET REMAINS SUBDUED WITH 2020 EXPECTED TO BE ANOTHER DIFFICULT YEAR FOR INDUSTRY

* FY PRETAX PROFIT 82.5 MILLION USD VERSUS 60.2 MILLION USD YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: