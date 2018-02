Feb 15 (Reuters) - Ocean Yield Asa:

* SAYS EBITDA FOR Q4 2017 WAS USD 80.4 MILLION, AND EBITDA ADJUSTED FOR FINANCE LEASE EFFECTS WAS USD 89.3 MILLION

* ‍DECLARED A DIVIDEND OF 0.1895 PER SHARE FOR Q4 2017​

* ‍NET PROFIT BEFORE TAX FOR Q4 2017 WAS USD 35.5 MILLION AND NET PROFIT AFTER TAX WAS USD 30.9 MILLION​

* ‍AT END OF Q4 2017 BACKLOG WAS $3.0 BILLION​