BRIEF-Oceana Group Says Deferring Its Decision On Interim Dividend Due To Covid-19 Impact

June 4 (Reuters) - Oceana Group Ltd:

* JSE: OCE - UNAUDITED GROUP INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

* OCEANA GROUP LTD - HY REVENUE UP 2% TO R3 627 MILLION

* OCEANA GROUP LTD - HY PROFIT BEFORE TAX UP 10% TO R466 MILLION

* OCEANA GROUP LTD - GROUP LONG TERM DEBT IS R3 617 MILLION (MARCH 2019: R3 589 MILLION)

* OCEANA GROUP LTD - WE EXPECT OUR OPERATIONS IN WESTERN CAPE TO BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY COVID-19

* OCEANA GROUP LTD - CONSIDERED IT PRUDENT TO DEFER ITS DECISION ON AN INTERIM DIVIDEND IN LIGHT OF EVOLVING IMPACT OF COVID-19

* OCEANA GROUP LTD - POSITIVE TRADING OF ALL OUR PRODUCTS HAS CONTINUED INTO APRIL AND MAY

* OCEANA GROUP - TO CONTINUE TO EVALUATE OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE AND FINANCIAL PROSPECTS DURING YEAR BEFORE CONCLUDING ON AN INTERIM DIVIDEND

* OCEANA GROUP - OCEANA HAS SUFFICIENT HEADROOM IN TERMS OF ITS DEBT COVENANTS AND LIQUIDITY REQUIREMENTS TO COVER ADVERSE CASHFLOW EFFECTS

* OCEANA GROUP LTD - HY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE IN LINE WITH PRIOR YEAR AT 249.8 CENTS