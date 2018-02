Feb 20 (Reuters) - Oceana Group Ltd:

* ‍IMRAAN SOOMRA HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CEO​

* ‍RODNEY NICOL HAD INDICATED HIS AVAILABILITY TO ACT AS INTERIM CEO FROM MAR 1, 2018, HE HAS SINCE INFORMED CO HE IS NO LONGER ABLE TO DO SO​