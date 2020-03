March 24 (Reuters) - OceanaGold Corp:

* NEW ZEALAND COVID-19 UPDATE

* WAIHI OPERATION IN NORTH ISLAND OF NZ TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND ONGOING DEVELOPMENT OF MARTHA UNDERGROUND MINE

* WAIHI OPERATION TO GO INTO CARE & MAINTENANCE FOR 4-WEEK MANDATED CLOSURE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)