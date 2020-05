May 14 (Reuters) - OceanaGold Corp:

* Q1 ADJUSTED NET LOSS OF $10.7 MILLION

* AT Q1-END, NET DEBT DECREASED FROM $179.4 MILLION TO $121.1 MILLION

* IN Q1, PRODUCED 80,707 OUNCES OF GOLD & 54,134 OUNCES OF SILVER

* RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH COVID-19 REMAIN ELEVATED, COULD FURTHER IMPACT OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE